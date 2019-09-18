Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) Reaches $5.57 After 8.00% Up Move; Permrock Royalty Trust Trust Units (PRT) Shorts Up By 7.34%

Permrock Royalty Trust Trust Units (NYSE:PRT) had an increase of 7.34% in short interest. PRT’s SI was 19,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.34% from 17,700 shares previously. With 39,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Permrock Royalty Trust Trust Units (NYSE:PRT)’s short sellers to cover PRT’s short positions. The SI to Permrock Royalty Trust Trust Units’s float is 0.3%. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 104,431 shares traded or 141.63% up from the average. PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) has declined 51.00% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PRT News: 18/05/2018 PermRock Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Cash Distribution

The stock of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 181,725 shares traded. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) has declined 36.85% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AI News: 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset 1Q Loss/Shr $2.00; 13/04/2018 ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO ITS RIGHTS AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 5, 2009 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arlington Asset Investment Corp Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AI); 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset Had $11.03 Per Common Share of Book Value; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 26/04/2018 – Arlington Asset Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT – FIRST AMENDMENT EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF ‘RIGHTS,’ AS SPECIFIED IN RIGHTS AGREEMENT, UNTIL JUNE 4, 2022The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $204.19M company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $6.02 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AI worth $16.34 million more.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company has market cap of $94.28 million.

More notable recent PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PermRock Royalty Trust and DRDGOLD among Energy/Materials gainers; New Concept Energy and Whiting Petroleum among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “APOG, BE, SPWR and WINS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PermRock Royalty Trust declares $0.0901 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.