Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) Reaches $5.43 After 3.00% Down Move; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

The stock of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.43. About 408,319 shares traded. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) has declined 36.85% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AI News: 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset Had $11.03 Per Common Share of Book Value; 13/04/2018 – ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT – FIRST AMENDMENT EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF ‘RIGHTS,’ AS SPECIFIED IN RIGHTS AGREEMENT, UNTIL JUNE 4, 2022; 13/04/2018 ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO ITS RIGHTS AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 5, 2009 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset 1Q Loss/Shr $2.00; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 26/04/2018 – Arlington Asset Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arlington Asset Investment Corp Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AI)The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $199.24M company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $5.27 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AI worth $5.98M less.

Among 3 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamond Offshore Drilling has $1000 highest and $500 lowest target. $7.68’s average target is 35.69% above currents $5.66 stock price. Diamond Offshore Drilling had 6 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of DO in report on Wednesday, September 25 to “Sector Perform” rating. Pareto downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $6.3000 target in Monday, September 9 report. Citigroup maintained Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) rating on Monday, September 23. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $500 target. See Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $11.0000 New Target: $10.0000 Downgrade

23/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell Old Target: $4.0000 New Target: $5.0000 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Pareto Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $13.5000 New Target: $6.3000 Downgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America 5.0000

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray New Target: $9.4000 8.7500

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

More notable recent Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arlington Asset Investment And A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Declares Third Quarter Dividends on Preferred Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Machine Learning as a Service Market 2019 Anticipated to Grow at an Impressive Rate during the Period – GuruFocus.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: HPE (NYSE: $HPE) Completes Acquisition of Cray, Avnet (Nasdaq: $AVT) Expanding E-Commerce in China Through Alibaba Alliance and Arlo (NYSE: $ARLO) Makes Pro 3 Camera System Available – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp., an investment firm, acquires mortgage-related and other assets. The company has market cap of $199.24 million. The firm acquires on a leveraged basis residential mortgage-backed securities that are issued by the United States (U.S.) government agency, or guaranteed as to principal and interest by U.S. government agencies, or U.S. government-sponsored entities. It currently has negative earnings. It also acquires MBS issued by private organizations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 149.44 million shares or 3.18% more from 144.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0% or 17,215 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 40,187 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 489,992 shares stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 8,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Australia-based Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia has invested 0.01% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 15,000 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Ltd has 0.12% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested in 76,097 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 10,297 shares. Virtu Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 50,056 shares. Contrarius Investment Management holds 6.6% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 13.31 million shares. Qs Ltd Liability reported 4,400 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). 89,231 are owned by Mraz Amerine Associate.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $780.04 million. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackBerry: Disappointment, What To Do With My Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Know What Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s (NYSE:H) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.