Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) Reaches $5.26 1 Year Low; MAJOR DRILLING GRP INTL ORDINARY SHARES (MJDLF) Shorts Raised By 15.92%

The stock of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.94 target or 6.00% below today’s $5.26 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $192.83M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $4.94 price target is reached, the company will be worth $11.57 million less. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 135,332 shares traded. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) has declined 36.85% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AI News: 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset 1Q Loss/Shr $2.00; 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arlington Asset Investment Corp Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AI); 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset Had $11.03 Per Common Share of Book Value; 13/04/2018 ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO ITS RIGHTS AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 5, 2009 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT – FIRST AMENDMENT EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF ‘RIGHTS,’ AS SPECIFIED IN RIGHTS AGREEMENT, UNTIL JUNE 4, 2022; 26/04/2018 – Arlington Asset Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,

MAJOR DRILLING GRP INTL ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had an increase of 15.92% in short interest. MJDLF’s SI was 269,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.92% from 232,400 shares previously. With 8,500 avg volume, 32 days are for MAJOR DRILLING GRP INTL ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MJDLF)’s short sellers to cover MJDLF’s short positions. It closed at $3.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Doing The Impossible’: FREÄ NAN Leverages AI, Small Data To Produce Trading Insights – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent: Investing in Chinaâ€™s AI Revolution – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “H2O.ai Raises $72.5M Led by Goldman Sachs and Ping An to Democratize AI – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp., an investment firm, acquires mortgage-related and other assets. The company has market cap of $192.83 million. The firm acquires on a leveraged basis residential mortgage-backed securities that are issued by the United States (U.S.) government agency, or guaranteed as to principal and interest by U.S. government agencies, or U.S. government-sponsored entities. It currently has negative earnings. It also acquires MBS issued by private organizations.