Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) Reaches $5.18 1 Year Low; Silvercrest Metals Inchares (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Shorts Lowered By 0.82%

Silvercrest Metals Inchares (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) had a decrease of 0.82% in short interest. SILV’s SI was 241,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.82% from 243,100 shares previously. With 69,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Silvercrest Metals Inchares (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)’s short sellers to cover SILV’s short positions. The stock increased 6.95% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 733,319 shares traded or 315.53% up from the average. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) has risen 102.69% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 102.69% the S&P500.

The stock of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.97 target or 4.00% below today’s $5.18 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $189.71 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $4.97 price target is reached, the company will be worth $7.59M less. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 378,081 shares traded. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) has declined 36.85% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AI News: 13/04/2018 ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO ITS RIGHTS AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 5, 2009 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT – FIRST AMENDMENT EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF ‘RIGHTS,’ AS SPECIFIED IN RIGHTS AGREEMENT, UNTIL JUNE 4, 2022; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arlington Asset Investment Corp Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AI); 26/04/2018 – Arlington Asset Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset 1Q Loss/Shr $2.00; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset Had $11.03 Per Common Share of Book Value

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. The company has market cap of $556.90 million. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp., an investment firm, acquires mortgage-related and other assets. The company has market cap of $189.71 million. The firm acquires on a leveraged basis residential mortgage-backed securities that are issued by the United States (U.S.) government agency, or guaranteed as to principal and interest by U.S. government agencies, or U.S. government-sponsored entities. It currently has negative earnings. It also acquires MBS issued by private organizations.