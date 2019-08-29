Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) Reaches $5.05 1 Year Low; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Lifted By $2.47 Million Its Viad Corp. (VVI) Position

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased Viad Corp. (VVI) stake by 15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc acquired 44,135 shares as Viad Corp. (VVI)’s stock rose 12.81%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 338,435 shares with $19.05 million value, up from 294,300 last quarter. Viad Corp. now has $1.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.99. About 16,538 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

The stock of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.80 target or 5.00% below today’s $5.05 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $185.13M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $4.80 price target is reached, the company will be worth $9.26 million less. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 123,530 shares traded. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) has declined 36.85% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AI News: 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset 1Q Loss/Shr $2.00; 13/04/2018 – ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT – FIRST AMENDMENT EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF ‘RIGHTS,’ AS SPECIFIED IN RIGHTS AGREEMENT, UNTIL JUNE 4, 2022; 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 13/04/2018 ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO ITS RIGHTS AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 5, 2009 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 26/04/2018 – Arlington Asset Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arlington Asset Investment Corp Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AI); 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset Had $11.03 Per Common Share of Book Value

Arlington Asset Investment Corp., an investment firm, acquires mortgage-related and other assets. The company has market cap of $185.13 million. The firm acquires on a leveraged basis residential mortgage-backed securities that are issued by the United States (U.S.) government agency, or guaranteed as to principal and interest by U.S. government agencies, or U.S. government-sponsored entities. It currently has negative earnings. It also acquires MBS issued by private organizations.

More notable recent Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Plans Multi-Zone Cloud Region in Latin America and NICE in (NASDAQ: $NICE) Contact Makes New Partnerships in Australia – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The #AI Eye: VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Completes Acquisition of Uhana and Baidu (Nasdaq: $BIDU) Makes Strategic Agreement with Chongqing Government – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Companies Using AI to Grow – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) stake by 52,625 shares to 143,201 valued at $19.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX) stake by 94,630 shares and now owns 951,688 shares. Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) was reduced too.