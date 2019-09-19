Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Mortgage Investment companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. has 43.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 46.51% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Arlington Asset Investment Corp. has 2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.13% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Arlington Asset Investment Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlington Asset Investment Corp. 0.00% -6.30% -0.40% Industry Average 20.11% 13.24% 4.62%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Arlington Asset Investment Corp. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Arlington Asset Investment Corp. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 120.45M 598.84M 17.66

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlington Asset Investment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.40 2.54

The competitors have a potential upside of 97.50%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. -1.05% -3.66% -16.92% -23.93% -36.85% -9.12% Industry Average 6.47% 8.47% 10.77% 14.60% 18.78% 26.19%

For the past year Arlington Asset Investment Corp. had bearish trend while Arlington Asset Investment Corp.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.07 shows that Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Arlington Asset Investment Corp.’s competitors are 5.39% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Dividends

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Arlington Asset Investment Corp.’s competitors beat Arlington Asset Investment Corp.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp., an investment firm, acquires mortgage-related and other assets. The company acquires on a leveraged basis residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) that are issued by the United States (U.S.) government agency, or guaranteed as to principal and interest by U.S. government agencies, or U.S. government-sponsored entities. It also acquires MBS issued by private organizations. The company was formerly known as Friedman, Billings, Ramsey Group, Inc. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. was founded in 1989 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.