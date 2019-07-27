Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) and Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) and Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Mortgage Investment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arlington Asset Investment Corp. 8 -11.04 N/A -0.67 0.00 Ally Financial Inc. 29 2.20 N/A 3.26 8.96

Table 1 highlights Arlington Asset Investment Corp. and Ally Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlington Asset Investment Corp. 0.00% -6.3% -0.4% Ally Financial Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.03. Competitively, Ally Financial Inc.’s beta is 1.36 which is 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. and Ally Financial Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlington Asset Investment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Ally Financial Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Ally Financial Inc. has an average price target of $33, with potential downside of -2.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. and Ally Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.8% and 0%. 1.85% are Arlington Asset Investment Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Ally Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. -0.13% 1.33% -14.01% -12.02% -30.44% 5.11% Ally Financial Inc. -0.51% -1.05% 8.73% 13.16% 8.97% 28.64%

For the past year Arlington Asset Investment Corp. was less bullish than Ally Financial Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Ally Financial Inc. beats Arlington Asset Investment Corp.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp., an investment firm, acquires mortgage-related and other assets. The company acquires on a leveraged basis residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) that are issued by the United States (U.S.) government agency, or guaranteed as to principal and interest by U.S. government agencies, or U.S. government-sponsored entities. It also acquires MBS issued by private organizations. The company was formerly known as Friedman, Billings, Ramsey Group, Inc. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. was founded in 1989 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Ally Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides a range of financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States. It offers dealer financial services, including automotive finance and insurance products, mortgage finance, and corporate finance. The company also provides automotive finance services for consumers and automotive dealers, such as inventory financing and leasing for new and used vehicles; term loans, including real estate, automotive fleet financing, and transportation and equipment financing; and vehicle remarketing services, as well as vehicle service contracts (VCSs) and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) waiver products. In addition, it offers retail automotive financing for new and used vehicles, and leasing for new vehicles; consumer finance protection and insurance products, such as VSCs, vehicle maintenance contracts (VMCs), and GAP products; and commercial insurance products. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank provides savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest-bearing checking accounts, trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts; and online and mobile banking, electronic bill pay, remote deposit, and electronic funds transfer. It also engages in the management of held-for-investment mortgage loan portfolio that includes the execution of bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.