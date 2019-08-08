Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

We are contrasting Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) and Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants Corp. 20 0.42 N/A 1.55 12.42 Wingstop Inc. 79 16.25 N/A 0.75 127.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ark Restaurants Corp. and Wingstop Inc. Wingstop Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ark Restaurants Corp. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ark Restaurants Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Wingstop Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ark Restaurants Corp. and Wingstop Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants Corp. 0.00% 7.1% 3.6% Wingstop Inc. 0.00% -12.3% 16.3%

Volatility & Risk

Ark Restaurants Corp. has a beta of 0.47 and its 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Wingstop Inc. on the other hand, has 0.84 beta which makes it 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ark Restaurants Corp. are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, Wingstop Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wingstop Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ark Restaurants Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ark Restaurants Corp. and Wingstop Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Wingstop Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

On the other hand, Wingstop Inc.’s potential downside is -5.31% and its consensus price target is $91.78.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ark Restaurants Corp. and Wingstop Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.8% and 0%. About 45.37% of Ark Restaurants Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Wingstop Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ark Restaurants Corp. -4.13% -4.16% -4.61% 2.27% -26.42% 4.96% Wingstop Inc. 0.19% 3.14% 28.46% 44.72% 103.35% 48.92%

For the past year Ark Restaurants Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wingstop Inc.

Summary

Wingstop Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Ark Restaurants Corp.

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of March 06, 2017, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.