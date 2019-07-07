Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Both Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants Corp. 20 0.44 N/A 1.56 12.87 The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 3 1.03 N/A 0.11 32.09

Table 1 demonstrates Ark Restaurants Corp. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants Corp. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ark Restaurants Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants Corp. 0.00% 7.1% 3.6% The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.00% -2.5% -0.5%

Risk & Volatility

Ark Restaurants Corp. is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.51 beta. Competitively, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s beta is 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ark Restaurants Corp. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Ark Restaurants Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ark Restaurants Corp. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.5% and 31.2% respectively. 45.37% are Ark Restaurants Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 22.3% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ark Restaurants Corp. -0.22% 0.96% 8.31% -12.33% -18.13% 9.25% The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. -7.11% 12.06% 17.67% 15.74% 53.48% 14.98%

For the past year Ark Restaurants Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Summary

Ark Restaurants Corp. beats The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.