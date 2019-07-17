Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Both Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants Corp. 20 0.43 N/A 1.56 12.87 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 46 0.85 N/A 2.18 21.69

Table 1 demonstrates Ark Restaurants Corp. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants Corp. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Ark Restaurants Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ark Restaurants Corp. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants Corp. 0.00% 7.1% 3.6% The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 0.00% 17.1% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Ark Restaurants Corp. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. Competitively, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s beta is 0.36 which is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ark Restaurants Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Ark Restaurants Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ark Restaurants Corp. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $49.43 average price target and a 12.24% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ark Restaurants Corp. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 23.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 45.37% of Ark Restaurants Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ark Restaurants Corp. -0.22% 0.96% 8.31% -12.33% -18.13% 9.25% The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated -0.69% -0.06% 2.61% -9.71% -9.03% 8.55%

For the past year Ark Restaurants Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Summary

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated beats on 10 of the 11 factors Ark Restaurants Corp.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.