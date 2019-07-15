Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Both Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) are Restaurants companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants Corp. 20 0.44 N/A 1.56 12.87 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 9 0.33 N/A 0.16 53.27

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ark Restaurants Corp. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants Corp. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Ark Restaurants Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ark Restaurants Corp. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants Corp. 0.00% 7.1% 3.6% Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.51 beta indicates that Ark Restaurants Corp. is 49.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s 0.31 beta is the reason why it is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ark Restaurants Corp. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Ark Restaurants Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ark Restaurants Corp. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s average price target is $16, while its potential upside is 80.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.5% of Ark Restaurants Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.9% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 45.37% of Ark Restaurants Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ark Restaurants Corp. -0.22% 0.96% 8.31% -12.33% -18.13% 9.25% Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. -5.99% -14.18% -6.2% -25.04% -29.42% -13.92%

For the past year Ark Restaurants Corp. has 9.25% stronger performance while Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has -13.92% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Ark Restaurants Corp. beats Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.