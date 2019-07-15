Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) and Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT), both competing one another are Restaurants companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants Corp. 20 0.44 N/A 1.56 12.87 Brinker International Inc. 43 0.46 N/A 3.78 10.95

Demonstrates Ark Restaurants Corp. and Brinker International Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Brinker International Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ark Restaurants Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Brinker International Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants Corp. 0.00% 7.1% 3.6% Brinker International Inc. 0.00% -19% 11.8%

Volatility and Risk

Ark Restaurants Corp.’s 0.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 49.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Brinker International Inc.’s beta is 0.14 which is 86.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ark Restaurants Corp. are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Brinker International Inc. has 0.4 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ark Restaurants Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brinker International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.5% of Ark Restaurants Corp. shares and 0% of Brinker International Inc. shares. About 45.37% of Ark Restaurants Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Brinker International Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ark Restaurants Corp. -0.22% 0.96% 8.31% -12.33% -18.13% 9.25% Brinker International Inc. -2.55% -2.29% -7.64% -16.04% -5.01% -5.98%

For the past year Ark Restaurants Corp. had bullish trend while Brinker International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Brinker International Inc. beats Ark Restaurants Corp. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.