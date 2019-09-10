Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (NYSE:JAX) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (NYSE:JAX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants Corp. 20 0.44 N/A 1.55 12.42 J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 11 0.71 N/A 0.45 23.88

Table 1 highlights Ark Restaurants Corp. and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants Corp. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Ark Restaurants Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ark Restaurants Corp. and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants Corp. 0.00% 7.1% 3.6% J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

Ark Restaurants Corp.’s current beta is 0.47 and it happens to be 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s 0.76 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ark Restaurants Corp. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Ark Restaurants Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ark Restaurants Corp. and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.8% and 90.6%. Insiders held 45.37% of Ark Restaurants Corp. shares. Comparatively, J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ark Restaurants Corp. -4.13% -4.16% -4.61% 2.27% -26.42% 4.96% J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. -3.84% -2.18% -3.06% 25.67% 1.13% 30.86%

For the past year Ark Restaurants Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

Summary

Ark Restaurants Corp. beats on 7 of the 10 factors J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.