Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) is a company in the Restaurants industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ark Restaurants Corp. has 22.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 69.54% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Ark Restaurants Corp. has 45.37% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.77% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Ark Restaurants Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants Corp. 0.00% 7.10% 3.60% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Ark Restaurants Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants Corp. N/A 20 12.42 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

Ark Restaurants Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Ark Restaurants Corp. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Ark Restaurants Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 2.62 3.23 2.59

The peers have a potential upside of 24.84%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ark Restaurants Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ark Restaurants Corp. -4.13% -4.16% -4.61% 2.27% -26.42% 4.96% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year Ark Restaurants Corp. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ark Restaurants Corp. are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, Ark Restaurants Corp.’s peers have 0.95 and 0.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ark Restaurants Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ark Restaurants Corp.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.47 shows that Ark Restaurants Corp. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ark Restaurants Corp.’s rivals’ beta is 0.65 which is 35.41% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ark Restaurants Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ark Restaurants Corp.’s competitors beat Ark Restaurants Corp. on 7 of the 6 factors.