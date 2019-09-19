Ark Restaurants (ARKR) to pay $0.25 on Oct 7, 2019; RAIT FINL TR (RASF) SI Increased By 1.36%

RAIT FINL TR (OTCMKTS:RASF) had an increase of 1.36% in short interest. RASF’s SI was 29,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.36% from 29,400 shares previously. With 3,100 avg volume, 10 days are for RAIT FINL TR (OTCMKTS:RASF)’s short sellers to cover RASF’s short positions. The stock decreased 68.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0.11. About 26,117 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) is expected to pay $0.25 on Oct 7, 2019. (NASDAQ:ARKR) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Ark Restaurants Corp’s current price of $20.54 translates into 1.22% yield. Ark Restaurants Corp’s dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Sep 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.54. About 2,915 shares traded or 44.45% up from the average. Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) has declined 26.42% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARKR News: 14/05/2018 – ARK Restaurants 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ark Restaurants Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARKR); 14/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ark Restaurants Revenue May Benefit, Industry Sales Up; 14/05/2018 – Ark Restaurants Announces Conference Call; 06/03/2018 Ark Restaurants Announces Declaration of Dividend; 14/05/2018 – ARK Restaurants 2Q Rev $35.3M

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. The company has market cap of $71.87 million. As of October 1, 2016, it owned and/or operated 21 restaurants and bars, including 6 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, D.C.; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard, Connecticut; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; and 3 on the east coast of Florida, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations. It has a 17.12 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Publicly traded company says it’s in talks to bring more than 20 new restaurants to Easton – Columbus Business First” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ark Restaurants Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ARKR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold Ark Restaurants Corp. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 787,564 shares or 2.69% less from 809,375 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan Communications has invested 0% in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR). Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR). Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 15 shares stake. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc stated it has 39,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR). James Inv Research Inc owns 1,153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Communication holds 263,574 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn stated it has 1 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 127,778 shares. 128,015 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR). Bankshares Of America De holds 3,350 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc owns 85,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Serv Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR).

RAIT Financial Trust is an internal

More notable recent RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RAIT Financial Trust: Impact Of 2018 On The Underlying Value Of RAIT’s Debt And Equity Securities – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RAIT Investment Trust: Impact Of Q3 2018 Report On Exchange-Traded Securities – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “RAIT Financial Baby Bond Delisted: What’s Next? – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2018. More interesting news about RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Positive Development For RAIT Financial Trust’s Baby Bond Holders – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RAIT Financial Trust: RAS (Run And Sell) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2017.