Arizona State Retirement System Upped Its Henry Schein (HSIC) Stake by $337,080 as Market Valuation Rose; As Bristol (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Bp Wealth Management Cut Holding

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 37,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 106,317 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, down from 143,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 16.55 million shares traded or 22.95% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/25/2018, 10:30 AM; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 5,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 75,625 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 70,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.54. About 1.79 million shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein and Internet Brands Form Joint Venture To Deliver Integrated Technology To Enhance Dental Practice Management; 19/04/2018 – DJ Henry Schein Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSIC); 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN EXPECTS TO GET $1.0-$1.25B IN CASH TAX-FREE BASIS; 16/04/2018 – Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal To The Night Ministry; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – 2018 EPS WILL HAVE IMPACT OF ONE-TIME TRANSFER TAXES OF ABOUT $0.03 PER SHARE, RELATED TO COMPLETING TRANSACTION; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 29/03/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces axiUm Ascend; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Henry Schein, Inc. of the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 10.80 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Bayer & Ono Pharma Report Collaboration Agreement to Investigate Stivarga (regorafenib) & Opdivo (nivolumab) as Combination Therapy – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Part 2 of the Phase 3 CheckMate -227 Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell, General Motors And More – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “100 Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal: ILMN, TTWO, MAR, COST – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schein takes majority stake in Nordic dental distributor – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Henry Schein, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Henry Schein Stock Dropped 27% Today (But Not Really) – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HSIC vs. WST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.