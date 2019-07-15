Arizona State Retirement System Upped Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Holding by $337,249 as Valuation Declined; Private Capital Management Stake in Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Has Boosted by $339,425 as Market Valuation Declined

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 13,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 487,123 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28M, up from 473,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.95. About 8,650 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 4.68% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 7,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 260,437 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23M, up from 252,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 1.43M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 16/05/2018 – PROSPECT OF HIGHER ETHANOL MARGINS HAS RAISED ‘THRESHOLD’ FOR SELLING U.S. DRY MILL ETHANOL PLANTS -ADM CFO; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INDUSTRIAS DE ACEITE S.A. (“FINO”) AND THE ASSIGNMENT OF THE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 01/05/2018 – ADM Says Ballyhooed Days of Crop Origination Are Thing of Past; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: CSG-10 Bids Farewell to Rear Adm. Paparo, Welcomes Rear Adm. Meier during Change of Command; 16/05/2018 – ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA MAY RISE ONCE TRADE SPAT RESOLVED: ADM; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER “ACCELERATE ITS EXISTING READINESS INITIATIVE TO REDUCE COSTS”, IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 16/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ‘FAIRLY MINIMAL’ IMPACT FROM CHINA SHIFTING SOY PURCHASES TO SOUTH AMERICA FROM U.S.; CHINA TYPICALLY MAKES SEASONAL SHIFT -CFO; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRTTF) by 50,010 shares to 5.35M shares, valued at $34.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quinstreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 417,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.44 million shares, and cut its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 48,424 shares. Blackrock owns 1.04 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fsi Grp Ltd Co invested 0.56% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corp owns 26,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Management has 0.11% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Ameritas Inv Prtn invested in 1,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 204 shares. 13,200 are held by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Amer Interest reported 0% stake. State Common Retirement Fund reported 18,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Llc has 0.01% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Stifel owns 15,223 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Maltese Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.52% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 271,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 53,843 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 512,220 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Hbk Invests Lp invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Hightower Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Gideon Inc owns 22,510 shares. Aull & Monroe, Alabama-based fund reported 14,274 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 8,400 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 344,839 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 58,430 shares. Moreover, Sunbelt Secs has 0.11% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). The New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 995,800 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 29,600 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Tech Llc has invested 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Gulf International Bancshares (Uk) Limited has 131,370 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. The insider Felsinger Donald E bought $2.51 million. $1.00M worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4,653 shares to 80,912 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) by 4,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,670 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

