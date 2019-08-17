Arizona State Retirement System Trimmed Its Stake in Paychex (PAYX) as Stock Price Rose; Canadian Natural Resources LTD (CNQ) Stock Declined While Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Trimmed Its Position

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 6,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 99,064 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95 million, down from 105,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $81.47. About 1.42M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 44,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.42M, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 2.08M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:SJR) by 1.15 million shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $33.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Property Partners Lp (NYSE:BPY) by 119,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM).

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 16,883 shares to 25,455 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE:RWT) by 21,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc Class A.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.52 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

