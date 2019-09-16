Arizona State Retirement System Trimmed Holding in Honeywell International (HON) by $638,232 as Stock Price Rose; As Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) Stock Declined, Navellier & Associates Boosted Position

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 3,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 156,943 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.40 million, down from 160,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $166.43. About 581,346 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 19,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 161,474 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 141,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.61. About 13,184 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 66,998 shares to 89,501 shares, valued at $7.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Ingalls Industrie (NYSE:HII) by 2,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.70 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

