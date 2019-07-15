Arizona State Retirement System Trimmed Ball (BLL) Stake by $317,718; As Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Market Valuation Declined, Integre Asset Management Lifted by $1.05 Million Its Holding

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 5,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,961 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, down from 113,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $69.29. About 608,447 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 28/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA CRICKET TEAM COACH DARREN LEHMANN APOLOGISES FOR BALL TAMPERING SCANDAL, HOPES BANNED PLAYERS GET SECOND CHANCE; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Receipt of Petition for Decision That Nonconforming Model Year 2013 and 2014 Victory Hammer 8-Ball; 06/04/2018 – Census by Jesse Ball – incredible journey; 12/04/2018 – Ball Recognizes Six Plants with Most Notable 2017 Sustainability Achievements; 30/05/2018 – BALL CORP – BALL AEROSPACE CHOSEN TO DEVELOP, BUILD WIDE FIELD INSTRUMENT OPTICAL MECHANICAL ASSEMBLY FOR NASA’S WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH…; 19/04/2018 – Wild & Wolf: Ball on the End of the Toy Xylophone Beater Stick Can Separate; 19/04/2018 – Legendary Sowden House Opens Doors to The Public Exclusively For “Pawtastic Ball” Benefitting The Little Red Dog, Inc. Rescue; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ball’s New Senior Unsecured Notes Ba1; Ba1 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 479.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 30,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,334 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.67. About 14,675 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 23.76% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Of Virginia invested 0.33% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 111,766 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.08% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 1.12M shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Gp Ltd has 0.01% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.06% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 12,980 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 3,007 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Everence Mgmt owns 12,911 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brookstone Capital has 0.02% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Company has 0.18% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Comerica Commercial Bank owns 62,439 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bragg Fin owns 34,797 shares. Moors Cabot reported 9,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 7,158 shares to 271,480 shares, valued at $11.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 13,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,423 shares, and has risen its stake in H.B. Fuller Co. (NYSE:FUL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.16 million activity. 91,701 shares were sold by HAYES JOHN A, worth $5.06M on Wednesday, February 13. MORRISON SCOTT C had sold 13,677 shares worth $725,018 on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $217.58 million for 26.65 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Wright & Assoc reported 171 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 5,874 shares. Citigroup holds 3,651 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability Com has 1,115 shares. Navellier & accumulated 20,856 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Fmr Lc stated it has 84 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 16,413 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 33,932 shares. Globeflex Cap LP holds 4,700 shares. Citadel Lc accumulated 20,620 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Thb Asset Mngmt has invested 0.92% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). State Street Corp invested in 114,855 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,490 activity.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,049 shares to 11,424 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 39,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,748 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).