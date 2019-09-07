Arizona State Retirement System Stake in Intuit (INTU) Decreased by $1.08 Million; Barry Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $345,760 as Share Price Declined

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 37,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 4,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 62,976 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46M, down from 67,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $287.8. About 907,193 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206)

Barry Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $681.59M and $319.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 53,963 shares to 624,839 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 451,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75B for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

