Arizona State Retirement System Stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Trimmed as Market Value Declined; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Cornerstone Advisors Decreased Its Position

Cornerstone Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 38.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold 6,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 9,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, down from 15,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 13.84 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 26,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 157,127 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48 million, down from 183,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.86. About 4.70 million shares traded or 57.77% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Inc holds 419,599 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv has 0.36% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 23,539 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Mgmt holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 24,563 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 81,081 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough stated it has 50,665 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cognios Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.3% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Paloma Prns Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,845 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company reported 1.85 million shares. Haverford Financial Services accumulated 68,886 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Community Fincl Service Group Ltd Co invested in 2.62% or 114,700 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.15% or 115,934 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc has 27,329 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd invested 0.03% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.15% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 30,269 shares to 159,375 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 68,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.47 million for 15.33 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,555 are held by Gyroscope Management Gru Limited Liability Company. First Natl Tru Communications invested in 1.17% or 230,037 shares. Moreover, Ipswich Inv Management Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 177,573 are owned by Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc. Quadrant Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 7,576 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Stralem & holds 3.36% or 112,890 shares. Old Republic has 1.70M shares. Papp L Roy & Associate has invested 0.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rock Point Advsr Ltd Liability Com, a Vermont-based fund reported 48,109 shares. Fiera Corp owns 208,522 shares. Alta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 37,436 shares. Moreover, Washington Bank & Trust has 1.96% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) reported 1,043 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Company has 247,755 shares. Scotia Capital invested 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

