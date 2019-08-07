Arizona State Retirement System Stake in Carnival (CCL) Has Lifted by $652,200; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Decreased Its Aflac (AFL) Holding by $387,100

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 59,162 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, down from 67,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.62. About 752,251 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 13,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 161,662 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, up from 148,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 1.09 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Idaho Department of Labor Job Carnival; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 16/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Michael Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 08/03/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces Food & Beverage Aficionado Cruises Featuring Culinary Council Members, Master Mixologist, Wine Curator and Winemakers; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: Carnival for the Kids; 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda; 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 38,043 shares to 464,813 shares, valued at $24.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 13,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,460 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 181 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc reported 41,039 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 6,364 shares. Washington Tru Natl Bank stated it has 1,190 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pecaut & holds 0.18% or 100 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 777,434 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 70,340 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.02% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. 2.80 million were accumulated by Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company. Valley Advisers Incorporated has 25,831 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Boyar Asset Inc invested in 1.35% or 35,466 shares. Td Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 241 shares. M&R Inc owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 330 shares. Portland Invest Counsel holds 1.5% or 58,703 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W, worth $997,267.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Is Carnival Cruise Lines Doing? – Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Buys Acacia Communications Perhaps Signaling A Change In Strategy; Buy Arista – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insider Weekends: A Second Insider Of Carnival Purchases Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aflac to buy firm offering dental and vision benefits – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aflac Global Investments Names Stephen Scott Chief Financial Officer; Promotes Teresa Q. McTague to Senior Managing Director – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 9,320 shares to 12,664 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 11,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsr invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 38,880 shares. Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Johnson Fincl Gru stated it has 6,310 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 1.19 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsr has invested 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Fiduciary Tru Com has invested 0.08% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Horan Cap Limited owns 0.19% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 6,056 shares. Principal reported 1.12 million shares stake. 39.67M are owned by State Street Corporation. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 34,189 shares. Monarch Capital holds 1.57% or 86,340 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Prns owns 0.06% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 14,318 shares. Whittier reported 18,085 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors has invested 0.09% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $817.82M for 11.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.