Arizona State Retirement System Stake In American Electric Power (AEP) Was Lifted; Harvest Capital Management Cut Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Position as Valuation Declined

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 9,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 41,384 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 50,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $70.61. About 9.08M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 37.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 53,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 195,034 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.17 million, up from 141,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $93.69. About 1.93 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 43,463 shares to 228,017 shares, valued at $12.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 142,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 463,358 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Fincl Bank Na owns 0.5% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 14,522 shares. Adage Ptnrs Group Ltd Llc invested in 595,680 shares. Ftb has 0.05% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 7,229 shares. Tdam Usa has 0.07% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Investment House Ltd Liability Co stated it has 7,200 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company has 1.17% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 70,424 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Ar Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.32% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Llc owns 0.03% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 24,189 shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 6,373 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cornerstone Capital has 2,848 shares. Huntington Natl Bank reported 0.1% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 6,066 are held by Allen Invest Lc. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 24,516 shares.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $347.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Index Fund (ACWX) by 33,750 shares to 524,010 shares, valued at $24.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 137,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.40 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.