Arizona State Retirement System Raised Stake in Agree Realty (ADC) by $335,754 as Shares Rose; Signia Capital Management Has Boosted Regional Mgmt (RM) Holding

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 4,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,968 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, up from 53,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $65.77. About 274,185 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 33.76% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC)

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (RM) by 84.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 34,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 41,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Mgmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 57,775 shares traded or 12.22% up from the average. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 31.23% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.66% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 26/04/2018 – Fed Atlanta: Atlanta Fed Names Mishra Vice President and Regional Executive and Fay Assistant Vice President, Corporate; 22/03/2018 – Denihan Hospitality Strengthens Senior Team with Promotion of Gul Goknar Turkmenoglu to Regional Vice President of Operations; 12/03/2018 – Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 21/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED PLC – JUDY HSU TO TAKE OVER AS REGIONAL CEO, ASEAN AND SOUTH ASIA, ON JUNE 1; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 17/05/2018 – Regional Management at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western; 11/04/2018 – J&L Marketing Announces New Regional Vice President of Sales; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 01/05/2018 – Regional Management 1Q EPS 72c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited owns 21,018 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lasalle Ltd Com invested in 68,812 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). 19,838 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Md. New York-based Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Shelton Capital owns 0.01% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 242 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Camarda Fincl Llc accumulated 15 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 311,142 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 3,600 shares. Texas Yale Cap reported 31,600 shares stake. Goldman Sachs stated it has 150,495 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Pcl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Blackrock owns 6.06 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $759,457 activity. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Erlich Craig bought $50,603. $3,174 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares were bought by Agree Joey.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 4,203 shares to 49,931 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 38,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 464,813 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 127,674 shares to 155,241 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 133,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,793 shares, and cut its stake in Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold RM shares while 31 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 10.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Capital Limited Liability Company reported 2.32% stake. Martingale Asset Lp holds 73,218 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Legal And General Group Public Limited Co reported 1,408 shares stake. Bowling Portfolio Limited Com holds 52,510 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 2,634 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Tudor Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,205 shares. Amer Grp Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Northern Tru owns 107,569 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 184,506 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 34,702 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp owns 17,389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 8,900 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 605,797 shares.