Arizona State Retirement System Raised Hess (HES) Stake by $384,180; Stock Rose; Baskin Financial Services Holds Stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 6,403 shares as the company's stock rose 16.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,216 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81M, up from 139,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $59.83. About 2.63 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500.

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 699.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 85,664 shares as the company's stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,913 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 12,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $94.86. About 787,767 shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) by 6,155 shares to 93,269 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $23.66 million activity. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by MCMANUS DAVID. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was made by SCHRADER WILLIAM G. on Wednesday, March 6. Lynch Richard D. sold $964,278 worth of stock or 17,843 shares. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider Quigley James H. bought $25,079. Shares for $125,597 were sold by Turner Michael R on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 494 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 47,272 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company reported 1.90 million shares. Corecommodity Management Ltd reported 19,973 shares stake. Piedmont Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Tiaa Cref Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Advisory Alpha Limited Company holds 6 shares. Ftb owns 5,012 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association accumulated 597,253 shares. Moreover, Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). American Group Incorporated reported 114,445 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,511 shares. Profund Advisors Llc has 0.03% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 9,789 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 42,590 shares. California-based Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).