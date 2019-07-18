Arizona State Retirement System Raised By $384,180 Its Hess (HES) Stake; WHITE GOLD ORDINARY SHARES (WHGOF) Shorts Increased By 4.02%

Arizona State Retirement System increased Hess Corp (HES) stake by 4.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arizona State Retirement System acquired 6,403 shares as Hess Corp (HES)’s stock rose 16.14%. The Arizona State Retirement System holds 146,216 shares with $8.81M value, up from 139,813 last quarter. Hess Corp now has $18.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.32% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.65. About 3.17M shares traded or 4.90% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW; 05/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT; 05/03/2018 – UNDERINVESTMENT IN OFFSHORE OIL TO IMPACT SUPPLY SOON: HESS CEO; 13/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $42; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR DENMARK ASSETS IS ‘ONGOING’, DECLINES TO SAY MORE; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Reflects Material Reduction in Liquidity as Shr Repurchase Plan Is Implemented; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO

WHITE GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) had an increase of 4.02% in short interest. WHGOF’s SI was 33,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.02% from 32,300 shares previously. With 13,500 avg volume, 3 days are for WHITE GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WHGOF)’s short sellers to cover WHGOF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.028 during the last trading session, reaching $0.948. About 18,180 shares traded or 24.83% up from the average. White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $110.71 million. The company's flagship property is the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory, Canada. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 1, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 22,040 quartz claims across 35 properties covering approximately 439,000 hectares located in the Yukon's white gold district in Canada.

Arizona State Retirement System decreased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 17,932 shares to 276,852 valued at $11.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 1,585 shares and now owns 23,366 shares. Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Hess (NYSE:HES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hess had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Societe Generale maintained Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $68 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HES in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.