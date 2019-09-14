Arizona State Retirement System Position in Ameren (AEE) Cut as Share Value Rose; Marathon Pete (MPC) Valuation Declined While Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Cut Position

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 19,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 202,295 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.30M, down from 222,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 6.78M shares traded or 11.01% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES; 13/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Agrees to Screen MPC Nominees for Approval; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM SEES 2018 CAPEX $3.97B; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum will reportedly buy Andeavor for over $20 billion

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation (AEE) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 18,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 194,490 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.61M, down from 212,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Ameren Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.6. About 2.12 million shares traded or 32.44% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 03/04/2018 – Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2048

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 291,747 shares to 383,224 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 18,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.60 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies In (NYSE:KEYS) by 15,857 shares to 73,346 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 16,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $356.42 million for 13.21 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.

