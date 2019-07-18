Arizona State Retirement System Lowered Its Stake in Metlife (MET) by $735,504 as Market Valuation Rose; Condor Capital Management Increases Holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 17,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,734 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.74 million, down from 246,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 3.73M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart(R) Fincl Wellness; 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee Inducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,994 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 10,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $102.91. About 304,480 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Buys Sunlight to Double Cannabis-Grower Sales; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT IN DEAL VALUED AT $450M; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spf Beheer Bv owns 3% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1.74 million shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability owns 94,611 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Opus Mngmt has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 230,540 shares. Peoples Financial Ser has 0.01% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 517 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc holds 1.63% or 213,588 shares. Ca owns 1,000 shares. California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 7,370 are owned by North Star Management Corp. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Optimum Investment Advsrs has 10,910 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Conning reported 0.09% stake. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 72 shares. Skba Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 2.4% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 350,800 shares. 8,038 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Slack reference price set at $26 per share: NYSE – CNBC” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Joins Catalyst CEO Champions for Change – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Warrior Met Coal: An Asymmetrical Bet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5,618 shares to 75,625 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 7,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 9.32 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia holds 0% or 4,000 shares. Highlander Capital Ltd Llc holds 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 50 shares. Macquarie Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 499,382 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). State Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.61% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 34,735 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 8,410 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited reported 2.58M shares. Mariner Ltd Liability reported 3,280 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Co has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 9,804 shares. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 20,070 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 11,817 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 3.82M shares. Cwm Ltd Com stated it has 90,868 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 2,417 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Canopy Growth vs. Scotts Miracle-Gro – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James Upgrades Scotts Miracle-Gro On Valuation – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Best Cannabis Stocks of 2019 So Far — Are They Buys Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Raymond James Gives Update On Scotts Miracle-Gro Following CFO Presentation – Benzinga” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Scotts Miracle-Gro Analyst Sees Tougher Setup For Second Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $197,397 activity.