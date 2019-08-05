Arizona State Retirement System Lowered Its Position in Honeywell International (HON) by $2.02 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Kayne Anderson Mlp/ (KYN) Market Value Were Volatile While Hl Financial Services Has Lowered Its Stake by $462,144

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp/ (KYN) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 28,884 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 359,077 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 387,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp/ for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 199,746 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 12,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 160,611 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.52 million, down from 173,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $163.87. About 584,188 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Management Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at July 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co. Dropped Today – Motley Fool” on December 07, 2015. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Announces Monthly Distribution Amounts and Dates for July, August and September 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds File 2018 Annual Reports – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,086 shares to 12,816 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 8,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 445,924 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.03% or 99,516 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 0.7% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 739,539 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 6.35 million shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 57,983 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Monetary Mgmt Grp has 0.2% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 31,200 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 2.91M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 25,281 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Enterprise Financial Svcs invested in 0% or 290 shares. 26,600 were accumulated by Old Natl National Bank In. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.01% or 1,941 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon stated it has 44,582 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shoker Counsel owns 43,769 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 1,118 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc holds 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 65,413 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.38 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 30,803 shares to 94,776 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 13,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kistler has 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,428 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc holds 1.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 104,194 shares. Boys Arnold And accumulated 6,792 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Stockton has 0.18% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,167 shares. The Michigan-based Sigma Inv Counselors has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mar Vista Inv Prtn Lc reported 1.05M shares. Mcrae Mngmt Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,051 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Perigon Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.34% or 8,479 shares. Karpas Strategies invested in 13,350 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Scotia Capital Incorporated accumulated 175,317 shares or 0.36% of the stock. First Trust Lp owns 349,980 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.42% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Arvest Bank & Trust Trust Division owns 124,567 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Honeywell Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Hereâ€™s What to Expect. – Barron’s” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.