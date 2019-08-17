Arizona State Retirement System Lowered Its Edison International (EIX) Stake; Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) Sentiment Is 1.4

Arizona State Retirement System decreased Edison International (EIX) stake by 8.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arizona State Retirement System sold 11,274 shares as Edison International (EIX)’s stock rose 23.64%. The Arizona State Retirement System holds 127,412 shares with $7.89 million value, down from 138,686 last quarter. Edison International now has $23.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 1.58 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO PEDRO PIZARRO SPEAKS ON BTV; 21/05/2018 – Pixium Vision at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 13/03/2018 – Ameran Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q CORE EPS 80C, EST. 91C; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Con Edison May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 17/04/2018 – Braidy Industries Subsidiary Company Veloxint is Named a 2018 Bronze Edison Award Winner; 19/03/2018 – PHILLIPS EDISON ACQUIRES SHOPPING CENTER IN LEESBURG, FLORIDA; 17/04/2018 – Averon Wins Gold at the Edison Awards 2018; 28/05/2018 – Navidea Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 05/03/2018 Exclusive – Engie buys Edisonâs solar developer

Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 141 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 101 cut down and sold stock positions in Callon Petroleum Co. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 285.62 million shares, down from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Callon Petroleum Co in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 32 Reduced: 69 Increased: 93 New Position: 48.

Among 7 analysts covering Edison Int`l (NYSE:EIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Edison Int`l has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.43’s average target is -0.10% below currents $72.5 stock price. Edison Int`l had 18 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, May 14. Morgan Stanley maintained Edison International (NYSE:EIX) on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, May 29 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, August 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 4 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Inc has 5,279 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 63,385 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio invested in 0.02% or 57,834 shares. Hartford Inv Management Communication, Connecticut-based fund reported 35,571 shares. Veritable LP holds 7,094 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Advisory Alpha Limited reported 8 shares. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,147 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 65,725 shares. James Inv Research stated it has 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 2,750 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $547.49 million for 10.79 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Arizona State Retirement System increased Independent Bank Corp/Ma (NASDAQ:INDB) stake by 10,139 shares to 53,382 valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Veritex Holdings Inc stake by 32,340 shares and now owns 69,649 shares. Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) was raised too.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company for 3.00 million shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc owns 1.19 million shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Luminus Management Llc has 1.38% invested in the company for 8.50 million shares. The Connecticut-based Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has invested 1.19% in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.11 million shares.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. It has a 4.64 P/E ratio.