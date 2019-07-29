Arizona State Retirement System Lifted South Jersey Industries (SJI) Position by $343,424 as Stock Rose; Havens Advisors Upped Its Holding in Red Hat (RHT) as Stock Rose

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in South Jersey Industries (SJI) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 10,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,410 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 131,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in South Jersey Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 260,209 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 2.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 3,623 shares to 49,949 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,363 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).