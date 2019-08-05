Arizona State Retirement System Lifted Its Henry Schein (HSIC) Position; Hl Financial Services Has Raised Its Caterpillar (CAT) Holding by $927,450; Stock Declined

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 6,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 85,575 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.59M, up from 78,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $122.22. About 1.01 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Finance Services Division Vice Pres Joe Creed Named Interim CFO; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY; 30/04/2018 – `As Good as It Gets’ Worry Goes Beyond Caterpillar: Markets Live; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Ramin Younessi Appointed Group Pres of Energy & Transportation; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 5,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 75,625 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 70,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $65.3. About 289,307 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN HOLDERS TO OWN 63% NEW CO; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Henry Schein, Inc., to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Board Approves Shira Goodman as Nominee for Election as Director; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast Chief Technology Officer; 09/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Mark Hillebrandt Vice President, Marketing, North America Dental Group

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 34,525 shares to 306,856 shares, valued at $27.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,019 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Henry Schein Chairman and CEO Stanley Bergman Discusses Bridging the Health Gap at the 106th National Dental Association Convention – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, HSIC – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HSIC vs. WST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 4,939 shares to 9,229 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Jp Morgan Etf (EMB) by 6,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,504 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Large Etf (FTC).

