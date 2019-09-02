Arizona State Retirement System Lifted By $1.65 Million Its Keysight Technologies In (KEYS) Holding; Durect Has 1.03 Sentiment

Durect Corp (DRRX) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 31 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 30 trimmed and sold stock positions in Durect Corp. The funds in our database reported: 70.49 million shares, down from 72.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Durect Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 23 Increased: 22 New Position: 9.

Arizona State Retirement System increased Keysight Technologies In (KEYS) stake by 49.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arizona State Retirement System acquired 18,979 shares as Keysight Technologies In (KEYS)’s stock rose 4.26%. The Arizona State Retirement System holds 57,489 shares with $5.01M value, up from 38,510 last quarter. Keysight Technologies In now has $18.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 1.31 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity

Analysts await DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.02 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by DURECT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company has market cap of $318.62 million. The firm offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in clinical development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase 1 development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival.

Ironwood Investment Management Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in DURECT Corporation for 533,508 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc owns 8.25 million shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gagnon Securities Llc has 0.19% invested in the company for 1.37 million shares. The New York-based Kings Point Capital Management has invested 0.08% in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 22.48 million shares.

The stock increased 4.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 404,359 shares traded. DURECT Corporation (DRRX) has declined 32.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.90% the S&P500. Some Historical DRRX News: 20/03/2018 – DURECT Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting For REMOXY(R) ER; 09/05/2018 – PTIE: JUNE 26TH ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR REMOXY ER; 19/03/2018 – PAIN THERAPEUTICS SAYS PDUFA TARGET FOR REMOXY NDA AUG. 7, 2018; 20/03/2018 – DURECT Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for REMOXY® ER; 19/03/2018 – Pain Therapeutics Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for Remoxy ER; 26/03/2018 – Durect Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Durect Conference Call Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 5; 29/03/2018 – DURECT Corporation to Host Key Opinion Leader Call on Alcoholic Hepatitis; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – AMENDMENT ALSO INCLUDES MODIFICATIONS TO DURECT’S DEVELOPMENT OBLIGATIONS AND TO BOTH PARTIES’ TERMINATION PROVISIONS; 20/03/2018 – DURECT REPORTS FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR REMOXY® ER

More notable recent DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 75% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “42 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “DURECT Receives Approval from Nasdaq for Transfer of Listing to Nasdaq Capital Market – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Durect up 39% premarket on Gilead deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Arizona State Retirement System decreased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 13,101 shares to 234,416 valued at $44.98 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 32,526 shares and now owns 399,359 shares. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $10000 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 4.79% above currents $96.86 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) on Thursday, August 22 to “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 218,942 were accumulated by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Ifrah Fincl Services holds 3,229 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl reported 261,418 shares. Virtu Financial Llc reported 2,295 shares stake. Polar Cap Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 147,591 shares. Dorsey Wright & reported 53,589 shares stake. Kingdon Management Limited Co holds 231,794 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,907 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0.23% or 17.69M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The holds 182,801 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.08% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 7,407 were reported by Advisory Limited Liability Company. Friess Associates Limited Liability Company owns 220,946 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 356,925 shares.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Keysight gets Street-high targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Keysight +7% after beats, in-line view – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Keysight Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.