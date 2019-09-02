Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT); Cypress Capital Management Cut Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position as Share Price Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 27,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 199,419 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.94 million, down from 226,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.63 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) by 248.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 118,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 166,731 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 47,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 2.16M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATDI RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPER INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4B; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 09/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ANNOUNCED RE-ELECTION OF 12 MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO NEW ONE-YEAR TERMS; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Inc (ZMH) by 3,680 shares to 68,295 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Foods Corp (NYSE:HSY) by 9,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47B for 25.39 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,171 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Mngmt Corp has invested 0.28% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Janney Management Ltd Liability holds 0.44% or 104,905 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advisors Lp has 0.32% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Llc has 104,823 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag stated it has 0.04% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Brown Capital Mngmt Lc holds 11,937 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 412,876 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Hikari Tsushin holds 32,870 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc has 2.77% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Psagot Invest House has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Foyston Gordon & Payne holds 0.2% or 12,800 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.15% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Tru Of Oklahoma reported 12,499 shares stake. Bangor Retail Bank invested 0.05% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 89,940 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $47.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,738 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Com has 326,027 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Inc owns 14,090 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 153,101 shares. Wilen Invest Corp reported 5.85% stake. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 305,904 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). British Columbia Mngmt Corp, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 185,544 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Management has 0.17% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 384,402 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 85,943 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). 4.23 million are held by Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Limited Liability Corp. Andra Ap invested in 182,300 shares. State Street invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Bessemer Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: JNJ, VMC, AGCO, GT, CBT – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.