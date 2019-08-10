Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holding in Churchill Downs (CHDN); Jvl Advisors Holds Position in Encana (ECA)

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 4.63M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51 million, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 14.61 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 196.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 16,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 25,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 8,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 160,564 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 21,393 shares. 4,299 were reported by Dupont Cap Corporation. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 147,430 shares. Meeder Asset owns 1,024 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity owns 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 10,431 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Citigroup owns 10,458 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 79,925 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap owns 227 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability reported 24,374 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 275,355 shares. London Of Virginia has invested 0.2% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 388,442 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 9,408 shares to 165,522 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 26,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,016 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).