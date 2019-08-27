Arizona State Retirement System Increased Its Stake in Apache (APA) as Shares Declined; Northstar Investment Advisors Lifted Holding in Int’l Business Machines (IBM) by $1.53 Million as Share Price Rose

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 10,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 229,672 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, up from 219,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 5.13M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 05/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of David Pursell as Senior Vice President, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 06/03/2018 – Streamlio Brings Stream-Native Processing to Apache Pulsar; 06/03/2018 – Apache Pulsar Outperforms Apache Kafka by 2.5x on OpenMessaging Benchmark; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Net $145M; 21/05/2018 – Instaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 23/04/2018 – APACHE CORP – DAVE PURSELL WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR CORPORATE RESERVOIR ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT UPON OLSON’S RETIREMENT; 23/04/2018 – TIBCO Extends Messaging Technology Leadership with Support for Apache Kafka and MQTT; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Capital Guidance of $3 Billion Remains Unchanged for 2018

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 40.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 37,911 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 27,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 3.76M shares traded or 0.64% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,581 shares to 99,064 shares, valued at $7.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,488 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,378 activity. Ellis Juliet S had bought 3,500 shares worth $95,407. Meyer William Mark also bought $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings.

