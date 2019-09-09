Arizona State Retirement System Increased Its South Jersey Industries (SJI) Position; Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Sentiment Is 0.87

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 110 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 127 trimmed and sold equity positions in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 153.32 million shares, up from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sabra Health Care REIT Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 89 Increased: 86 New Position: 24.

Arizona State Retirement System increased South Jersey Industries (SJI) stake by 8.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arizona State Retirement System acquired 10,732 shares as South Jersey Industries (SJI)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Arizona State Retirement System holds 142,410 shares with $4.57M value, up from 131,678 last quarter. South Jersey Industries now has $2.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 385,688 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI)

Among 3 analysts covering South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. South Jersey Industries has $40 highest and $3200 lowest target. $35’s average target is 8.06% above currents $32.39 stock price. South Jersey Industries had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) rating on Monday, August 5. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $3200 target. The stock of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 41,967 shares. Intl Grp invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 340,837 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 33,116 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.02% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Whittier Trust Company holds 0% or 19 shares. Adage Prtn Grp Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 250,000 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont owns 200 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested 0.16% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). 45,859 are owned by Asset Mgmt One Com. Etrade Mgmt reported 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Old Republic Int Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 1.19 million shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Co, Michigan-based fund reported 2,733 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 58,498 shares.

Arizona State Retirement System decreased Hewlett Packard Enterprise stake by 22,618 shares to 605,882 valued at $9.35M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Charter Communications Inc A stake by 2,898 shares and now owns 33,319 shares. Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) was reduced too.

Leisure Capital Management holds 3.88% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for 237,267 shares. Green Street Investors Llc owns 267,300 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grs Advisors Llc has 1.99% invested in the company for 174,000 shares. The California-based Forward Management Llc has invested 1.52% in the stock. Dean Capital Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 44,395 shares.

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 14.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $89.07M for 11.66 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.15 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate properties for the healthcare industry. It has a 181.16 P/E ratio. The Company’s property portfolio consists of 86 properties comprising 67 skilled nursing facilities; 10 combined skilled nursing, assisted living, and independent living facilities; 5 assisted living facilities; 2 mental health facilities; 1 independent living facility; and 1 continuing care retirement community.