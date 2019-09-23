Arizona State Retirement System Holds Holding in Bank Of America (BAC); Janney Capital Management Has Trimmed Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position by $550,857

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 36,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.74M, up from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 49.43 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/05/2018 – Emerging market “tremors” after U.S. yield surge, small equity outflow- BAML data; 14/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EX-BOFA EXEC MTANGI TO JOIN END OF MAY; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Bank of America Continues Expansion in Baltimore County, With Plans to Add Several Hundred Jobs in Hunt Valley; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 3,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 105,534 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74 million, down from 109,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.48. About 4.29M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 18,987 shares to 209,747 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,458 shares, and cut its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.67 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 64,170 shares to 65,856 shares, valued at $13.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 28,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

