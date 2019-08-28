Arizona State Retirement System Holding in Valero Energy (VLO) Has Lowered by $635,460; Braun Stacey Associates Increased Its Holding in Host Marriott New Com (HST) as Shares Declined

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Host Marriott Corp New Com (HST) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 38,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 506,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57 million, up from 467,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Host Marriott Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 138,538 shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 7,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 154,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13 million, down from 162,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 119,368 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart; 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corp Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4,729 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability has 0% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 13,389 shares. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Bb&T Securities Ltd holds 0% or 13,519 shares. Peddock Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Westwood Gp Inc has 31,303 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 61,883 shares. Shell Asset reported 86,710 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia accumulated 0.03% or 141,211 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 0.03% stake. Keybank National Association Oh holds 104,352 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1.36M were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund reported 14,722 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group Inc has invested 0.03% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 11,928 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Landscape Cap Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 155,409 shares.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 13,930 shares to 138,620 shares, valued at $13.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 10,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,613 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc accumulated 3,493 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Company owns 21,100 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 22,553 are owned by Hl Financial Services Ltd Liability Company. Bessemer reported 0.06% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). North Dakota-based Viking Fund Management Ltd has invested 1.48% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 19,450 are held by Fruth Mgmt. 3,715 are held by Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Com. Advisory Network Limited Liability Company holds 16,749 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 19,278 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Limited holds 2.29% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. Security Natl Tru Co owns 900 shares. Westfield Ltd Partnership stated it has 86,805 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. South Texas Money Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2,929 shares. Confluence Wealth Limited Co invested 0.52% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,580 shares.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $750.06 million for 9.89 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.