Arizona State Retirement System Holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Has Cut by $409,488 as Market Valuation Declined; Gendell Jeffrey L Has Decreased Stake in Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) by $1.04 Million as Share Price Declined

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 2,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 32,330 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 35,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $122.64. About 444,587 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 57,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 801,739 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53M, down from 859,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $814.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 50,275 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 304,444 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $29.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 41,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of The West has invested 0.22% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Fcg Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Buckingham Capital Mngmt invested 1.3% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Miller Howard Investments Ny reported 23,460 shares. Highland LP accumulated 15,000 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Pa holds 2,511 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,385 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 0.06% or 568,436 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited Co holds 0.79% or 15,568 shares in its portfolio. State Street invested in 0.1% or 8.26 million shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na accumulated 1,863 shares. Whittier, California-based fund reported 49,407 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd has 0.84% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 42,392 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.