Arizona State Retirement System Holding in Agree Realty (ADC) Has Boosted by $335,754; Kempen Capital Management Holds Position in Trinity Inds Com (TRN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 4,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 57,968 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, up from 53,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.69. About 202,951 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc Com (TRN) by 35.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 96,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 370,918 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06M, up from 274,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 878,658 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 30/05/2018 – News On Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) Now Under TMCX; 18/04/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 19/03/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES – RESTATEMENT ALSO DECREASES MAXIMUM AVAILABILITY UNDER FACILITY FROM $1.0 BLN TO $750 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 4/10/2018, 6:30 PM; 28/04/2018 – First Coast News: Source: Trinity Christian grad Jeff Holland to sign with Denver Broncos; 19/03/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS BOOSTED STAKE TO 13.8%; 05/04/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Strengthen Their Partnership as They Enter a New Market; 07/05/2018 – Wealth Announces Trinity Project Drill Program; 06/03/2018 – Corin Group Launches Trinity™ Dual Mobility System for Hip Replacement at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – QIU YAFU, A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WILL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED VICTOR FUNG KWOK KING AS BOARD CHAIRMAN

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $12.69 million activity.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL) by 3,150 shares to 21,802 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,006 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 735,948 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Co accumulated 200 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Co owns 16,800 shares. Tcw Inc has 0.01% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Fund Sa stated it has 11,974 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 23,973 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 51,593 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 0.03% or 70,909 shares in its portfolio. 914,565 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs. Emory University has 75,769 shares. Kennedy Capital Management holds 0.07% or 138,633 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 3,817 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 304,806 shares. City Holdings Company owns 167 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 84,243 shares to 786,212 shares, valued at $37.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) by 7,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,505 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $759,457 activity. 50 shares were bought by Agree Joey, worth $3,174. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Erlich Craig bought $50,603.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.54 million were reported by Principal Fincl Group Incorporated. Eagle Asset Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 260,496 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding, a Japan-based fund reported 23,490 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 25,514 shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 1,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Everence reported 4,770 shares. Synovus Financial Corp invested in 0% or 180 shares. Cohen Steers holds 3.97 million shares. Howe Rusling holds 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 165 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 96,821 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 27,902 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Grp has 0.01% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Llc accumulated 75,103 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 3,600 shares.

