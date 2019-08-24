Arizona State Retirement System Has Upped Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holding by $4.37 Million as Market Value Rose; International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Position Has Raised by Kbc Group Nv

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 144.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 82,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 139,494 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, up from 57,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $66.73. About 972,369 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 24/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches New Flexible Distribution Model for Omnichannel Retail and E-Commerce Customers; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 22.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 16,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 89,868 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57 million, up from 73,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $106.5. About 1.54M shares traded or 39.59% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 06/03/2018 IFF Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 17,512 shares to 228,734 shares, valued at $9.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 19,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,792 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

