Arizona State Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Stake; Shorts at Nbt Bancorp (NBTB) Raised By 3.9%

Nbt Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB) had an increase of 3.9% in short interest. NBTB’s SI was 1.62M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.9% from 1.56M shares previously. With 92,000 avg volume, 18 days are for Nbt Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB)’s short sellers to cover NBTB’s short positions. The SI to Nbt Bancorp Inc’s float is 3.78%. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.86. About 118,951 shares traded or 17.44% up from the average. NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) has declined 4.59% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NBTB News: 22/05/2018 – REG-Nexstim Plc – first NBT® system for depression ordered in the US; 23/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp 1Q EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES $70.2M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstim Plc launches NBT® system for depression at the US Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting in New York; 05/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp Inc. Subsidiary Acquires Retirement Plan Services, LLC; 20/04/2018 – DJ NBT Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBTB); 26/03/2018 NBT Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c Vs. 23c; 05/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP UNIT BUYS RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES, LLC; 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 58C

Arizona State Retirement System decreased Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) stake by 23.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arizona State Retirement System sold 33,830 shares as Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)’s stock declined 1.15%. The Arizona State Retirement System holds 111,876 shares with $6.69 million value, down from 145,706 last quarter. Maxim Integrated Products now has $15.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 3.18 million shares traded or 87.49% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q EPS 62c-EPS 68c; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 07/03/2018 – Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15; 07/05/2018 – Maxim Power 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.06; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 29/05/2018 – Maxim Provides Industry’s First True Fault Protection Solution for High-Speed USB Ports and Industrial Voltage Applications; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Maxim’s Digital Class D Speaker Amplifiers Deliver the Highest Efficiency in a Compact, Cost-Effective Plug-and-Play Solution; 06/04/2018 – RUMBLEON INC RMBL.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $7

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold NBT Bancorp Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 27.37 million shares or 16.62% more from 23.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Amer Intll, New York-based fund reported 32,133 shares. 1.42 million are owned by Macquarie Grp. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) for 267 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com accumulated 37,287 shares. Moreover, Principal Fin Group Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) for 362,313 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 209,064 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 91,889 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com holds 11,606 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 53,757 shares stake. Strategic Financial Service owns 15,320 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Qci Asset Mgmt New York owns 7,177 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Co Ny has invested 0.01% in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) for 33,193 shares.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, firms, and municipalities. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 13.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

Arizona State Retirement System increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 4,551 shares to 527,745 valued at $73.50M in 2019Q2. It also upped Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 1,541 shares and now owns 9,221 shares. L3 Technologies Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 34.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MXIM’s profit will be $132.92M for 29.06 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co reported 251,441 shares. Bp Pcl invested in 25,000 shares. Chevy Chase Holding Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). 5,793 were reported by Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Gsa Cap Partners Llp invested in 0.04% or 5,600 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 2,034 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Marathon Asset Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 3,718 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 42,096 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 152,804 shares. Moreover, Swiss Financial Bank has 0.06% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 892,871 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 37.68M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

