Arizona State Retirement System Has Raised Williams Cos (WMB) Position by $1.42 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) (LYV) Share Price Rose While Sandler Capital Management Lowered Stake

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 50,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 283,127 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94M, up from 232,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 5.02M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) (LYV) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 11,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.94M, down from 161,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 2.20 million shares traded or 111.91% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 24/05/2018 – Ticketmaster Presence Wins “Best In Sports Technology” At Sports Business Awards; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Loss $33.9M; 24/04/2018 – Seattle Seahawks Extend Official Partnership With Ticketmaster; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Live Nation’s Ratings Because They Expect Excess Liquidity to Be Used for Acquisitions; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Live Nation – LYV; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR II Tour; 20/04/2018 – Live Nation Gives CEO Rapino $71 Million to Stay Through 2022

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Florida-based Augustine Asset has invested 0.23% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Castleark Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 96,781 shares. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Co (Wy) accumulated 500 shares. Financial Professionals Inc holds 16 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of owns 10.44 million shares. Group One Trading LP has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). First Manhattan Com has 46,625 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cap holds 2.65M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 2.83 million shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 1.05 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mengis Mgmt Incorporated has 0.53% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Company stated it has 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Capital Guardian Trust holds 0.61% or 1.62 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bridgecreek Limited Liability Company has 1.52% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 259,350 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.03% or 18,264 shares.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 26,617 shares to 179,837 shares, valued at $14.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 56,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,188 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400. The insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought 10,000 shares worth $239,300. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $179.04 million for 19.74 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.88% EPS growth.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 35,336 shares to 99,636 shares, valued at $31.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Redfin Corp (Put) by 260,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).