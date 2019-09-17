Arizona State Retirement System Has Raised Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holding By $2.12 Million; HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD ORDINAR (HVBTF) SI Increased By 1153.54%

HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) had an increase of 1153.54% in short interest. HVBTF’s SI was 159,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1153.54% from 12,700 shares previously. With 923,000 avg volume, 0 days are for HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)’s short sellers to cover HVBTF’s short positions. The stock increased 15.44% or $0.0321 during the last trading session, reaching $0.24. About 468,343 shares traded or 32.63% up from the average. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Arizona State Retirement System increased Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) stake by 44.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arizona State Retirement System acquired 42,491 shares as Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Arizona State Retirement System holds 138,004 shares with $7.01 million value, up from 95,513 last quarter. Southwest Airlines Co now has $29.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 2.87M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN $2.0 BLN TO $2.1 BLN RANGE; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Southwest Engine Story; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing–3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – CFM Intl deploying some 40 technicians to assist Southwest in engine inspections; 24/04/2018 – LUV COMPLETES ALL ENGINE INSPECTIONS UNDER EMERGENCY ORDER; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Passenger rushed to hospital following emergency landing in Philadelphia after engine reportedly; 18/04/2018 – Investigators are probing fractures in a blade in Southwest engine failure; 20/05/2018 – FAA Moved Slower Than Usual on Engine Warning Ahead of Southwest Fatality; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND WILL INCREASE TO $.16 PER SHARE FROM $.125 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE IN TUESDAY’S PHILADELPHIA EMERGENCY LANDING TOUCHED DOWN AT 190 MILES PER HOUR, HIGHER SPEED THAN TYPICAL -NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finance Management Inc invested in 1,868 shares. Scout Investments reported 196,301 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.06% or 71,102 shares in its portfolio. 4,447 are owned by Verity Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 3.40 million shares or 0% of the stock. Hartline has invested 0.23% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Advsr Ok, Oklahoma-based fund reported 5,240 shares. 1.13M are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Co. Davenport Co Limited Liability Company stated it has 89,393 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kistler reported 372 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company stated it has 9,100 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 75,326 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 50,087 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 190 shares. Moreover, Leavell Invest Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 5,600 shares.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Southwest Airlines, EA And More – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Airline Stocks to Consider as Oil Prices Spike 15% – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Southwest Airlines, Visa and Coca-Cola – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of American Airlines Are Descending Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $49 lowest target. $55.86’s average target is 0.25% above currents $55.72 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5900 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, March 28 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6400 target. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital.

Arizona State Retirement System decreased Dte Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) stake by 11,343 shares to 88,433 valued at $11.31 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) stake by 196,394 shares and now owns 105,467 shares. Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) was reduced too.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. The company has market cap of $80.04 million. The firm focuses on building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets. It currently has negative earnings. It mines multiple cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum, Monero, and ZCash.

More notable recent HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HIVE Blockchain Technologies May Be Worth Some Of Your Spare Change – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Is HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “HIVE Blockchain gets regulatory approval to boost ASIC mining capacity – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. – MarketWatch” published on January 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discussing 3 Blockchain Technology Stocks (Video) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 31, 2017.