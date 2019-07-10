Arizona State Retirement System Has Raised Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Position; Select Equity Group LP Raised Its Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Stake

Arizona State Retirement System increased Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) stake by 3.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arizona State Retirement System acquired 13,270 shares as Tjx Companies Inc (TJX)’s stock rose 4.91%. The Arizona State Retirement System holds 350,423 shares with $18.65 million value, up from 337,153 last quarter. Tjx Companies Inc now has $66.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.79. About 4.48 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX)

Select Equity Group Lp increased Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) stake by 141.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Select Equity Group Lp acquired 3.82 million shares as Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV)’s stock rose 35.71%. The Select Equity Group Lp holds 6.51M shares with $304.19B value, up from 2.69M last quarter. Servicemaster Global Hldgs I now has $7.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 525,742 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. Guggenheim maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $57 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, June 25. UBS maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Thursday, February 28. UBS has “Sell” rating and $43 target. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by CFRA. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Buckingham Research maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba stated it has 100 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 18.70 million shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.64% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Barclays Public Limited owns 3.52 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 0.22% or 217,826 shares in its portfolio. Osher Van De Voorde Invest has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 738,477 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement reported 7.99M shares stake. Summit Asset Management Limited Com invested 0.58% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Godshalk Welsh Cap Inc stated it has 12,650 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.15% or 356,580 shares. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.79% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 209,106 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.24% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 418,031 shares. Laffer Investments accumulated 0% or 71,568 shares.

Arizona State Retirement System decreased Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) stake by 4,959 shares to 95,140 valued at $8.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 115,627 shares and now owns 1.67 million shares. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was reduced too.

Select Equity Group Lp decreased Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) stake by 23,565 shares to 931,480 valued at $64.21B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 91,112 shares and now owns 121,640 shares. Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. ServiceMaster Global Holdings had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of SERV in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SERV in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26.