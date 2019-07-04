Arizona State Retirement System Has Raised Duke Energy (DUK) Stake by $795,126; Sjw Group (SJW) Position Increased by Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 29,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,077 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.79M, up from 177,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 73,884 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 3.17% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP REJECTS UNSOLICITED NON-BINDING INDICATION OF; 15/03/2018 – SJW GROUP,CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE DEAL ~$750M IN AGGREGATE; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding lndication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – ERIC THORNBURG WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF NEWLY-MERGED COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP REJECTS UNSOLICITED NON-BINDING INDICATION FROM CWT; 28/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER BELIEVES SJW GROUP MERGER ‘SUPERIOR’ DEAL; 11/05/2018 – SJW Group Board of Directors Issues Letter to Fellow SJW Group Stockholders; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – HAS RIGHT UNDER AMENDED MERGER DEAL TO REVIEW & NEGOTIATE ALTERNATIVE PROPOSALS RECEIVED FROM THIRD PARTIES UNTIL JULY 14; 15/03/2018 – Connecticut Water Service, SJW Boards Have Unanimously Approved Definitive Agreement to Combine Through Merger of Equals

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 8,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,802 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.51 million, up from 207,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $90.1. About 1.65 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold SJW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.81 million shares or 5.34% more from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 12,416 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Metropolitan Life Company New York owns 9,875 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 42,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 25,949 are owned by Principal Financial Gru. Chatham Cap Group Inc owns 24,251 shares. Eqis Management has invested 0.02% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Benjamin F Edwards And Co invested in 3,201 shares. Ameriprise Fin invested in 0% or 29,356 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 158,572 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 107,878 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The invested in 0% or 15,516 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Mercer Capital Advisers invested 0.12% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Teton Inc has 0.55% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 32,685 shares to 207,840 shares, valued at $15.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) by 96,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

More notable recent SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend King In Focus: SJW Group – Seeking Alpha” on June 09, 2017, also Zacks.com with their article: “SJW (SJW) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Zacks.com” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – January 28, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SJW Group Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Maine Water Company Voluntarily Withdraws its Application for Reorganization in Maine to Align with Regulatory Approach in Connecticut in Connection with Proposed Merger of SJW Group and Connecticut Water – Business Wire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 5,513 shares to 70,189 shares, valued at $14.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,649 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Two NC utilities crack top 10 list for solar construction – Triad Business Journal” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Duke Energy Indiana resource plan would keep some coal online for 20 years – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.