Arizona State Retirement System Has Raised Centene (CNC) Position by $5.77 Million; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Venor Capital Management LP Cut Position by $8.44 Million as Share Price Declined

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 212,696 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 105.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 108,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 212,226 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.27 million, up from 103,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 1.83M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Natl Bank has 1,400 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Llc holds 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 300 shares. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.08% stake. Service reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 134,513 are held by Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability. Twin Mngmt accumulated 129,030 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Roberts Glore & Il holds 17,550 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd owns 0.21% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 49,700 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Brookstone Capital reported 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cambridge Rech Advisors Incorporated holds 35,224 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cypress Llc (Wy) invested in 400 shares. Moneta Gru Advisors Limited has 38,004 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 455,758 shares.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 11,274 shares to 127,412 shares, valued at $7.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 34,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,856 shares, and cut its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

