Arizona State Retirement System Has Lowered Its Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) as Shares Rose; As Progress Software (PRGS) Share Price Declined, Holder Kbc Group Nv Has Cut Position

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 3,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 67,946 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86 million, down from 71,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 1.33 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 65.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 60,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 31,543 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 91,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 166,779 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 51C TO 53C, EST. 52C; 13/03/2018 – Progress Launches Al-Driven Chatbot, Progress NativeChat; 31/05/2018 – Progress Application Server for OpenEdge Advances Business Critical Apps with Security, Extensibility and Cloud-Ready Capabilities; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP – RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FY18 EARNINGS PER SHARE AND OPERATING MARGIN; 06/03/2018 Progress Software Volume Surges More Than 18 Times Average; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q Rev $94M; 22/05/2018 – Progress Reveals Three Latest Progress Labs Innovation Projects; 14/05/2018 – Progress Software Announces Conference Call Details for 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the lndustry’s Leading Ul Tools — Telerik and Kendo Ul

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,181 are held by Cwm Limited Liability Com. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 5,180 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Lc has invested 0.06% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Spark Invest Limited Liability Co invested in 0.36% or 60,100 shares. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 0.01% or 64,052 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership reported 38,845 shares. Cookson Peirce And Co Incorporated holds 138,501 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.06% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 949,175 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund reported 0.15% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Grp Inc One Trading LP holds 1,094 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.12% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 28,120 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 361,100 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The Ohio-based Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 23,599 shares to 329,635 shares, valued at $8.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc Class A by 6,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Analysts await Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PRGS’s profit will be $26.39M for 16.04 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Progress Software Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 223,134 shares to 277,679 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) by 25,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold PRGS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 4.94% less from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 206,742 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Ameriprise holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 546,975 shares. 10,390 are held by Paloma Prtnrs. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 18,998 shares. 510,660 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs. D E Shaw & Communication reported 0.03% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Dupont Capital Corporation stated it has 26,549 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 9,422 shares. Bancorporation Of America De reported 299,348 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0% or 1.39M shares. Cwm Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 161,675 shares. Btim accumulated 376,519 shares. Mackay Shields Limited accumulated 10,626 shares.

